Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

TDY stock opened at $469.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.99 and its 200 day moving average is $410.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $475.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.