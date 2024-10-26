Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Releases Earnings Results

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 304.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

