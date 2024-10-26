Tenon Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Tenon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

