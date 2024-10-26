Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Teradyne worth $32,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

