Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.46 million. Teradyne also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $111.75. 3,573,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,266. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

