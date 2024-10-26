Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $81.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,738. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,209,220. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

