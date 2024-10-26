Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXSS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.99. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index consisting of small-cap companies across different sectors that are headquartered in Texas. Holdings are tier-weighted based on sector GDP and market capitalization TXSS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

