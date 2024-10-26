Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.12. Textron also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Textron has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

