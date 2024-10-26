Tezos Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $628.05 million and $27.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,029,352,658 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,829,155 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

