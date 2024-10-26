TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $198.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $209.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. TFI International has a one year low of $106.84 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,891,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

