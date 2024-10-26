The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $150.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.14.
CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox
Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Trading Down 1.4 %
CLX opened at $156.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average is $145.52. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.