The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $150.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.14.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 1.4 %

CLX opened at $156.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average is $145.52. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.