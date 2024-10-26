The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.78. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 22,297 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $493.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

