The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.78. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 22,297 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $493.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.02.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
