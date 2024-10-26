The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
