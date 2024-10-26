The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $512.60 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.81. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

