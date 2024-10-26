The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $19.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVZ

Invesco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco by 304.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.