The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 6.8 %

HIG traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.26. 2,956,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

