The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

TOIIW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

