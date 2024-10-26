The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.69 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.500 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 233,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $421.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

