The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 53.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 78,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,451.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 165,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 155,178 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 56.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

DIS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 6,638,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864,460. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

