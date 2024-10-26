Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.350-22.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $21.35-$22.07 EPS.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $554.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $420.21 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.