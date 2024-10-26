Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in October

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Stock Down 0.5 %
VSOLF stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of 0.05.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.