Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in October

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

VSOLF stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of 0.05.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

