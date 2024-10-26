thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp Price Performance
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
