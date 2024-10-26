Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOST. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,202.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,184,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,387,269 shares of company stock worth $38,394,140. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Toast by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,276,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

