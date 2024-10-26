Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

TMP stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

