Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $317.00 at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.70.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $272.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average of $273.05. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

