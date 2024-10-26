Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $15.41 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Travelzoo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,605,341.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,605,341.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,821.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,496. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

