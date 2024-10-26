Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Trimble makes up 1.5% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 25.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after purchasing an additional 516,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $60.90. 725,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,815. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

