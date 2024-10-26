Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Trip.com Group worth $45,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

