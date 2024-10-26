TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $39,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.