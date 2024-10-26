Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,341 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $830.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

