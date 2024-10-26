Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 147,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

ADP stock opened at $287.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.92 and its 200 day moving average is $258.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

