Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SF opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $105.35.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

