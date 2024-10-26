Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $569,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $391.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.55 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

