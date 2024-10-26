Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $382,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.55. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

