Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the September 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
TSMRF stock remained flat at $28.15 during midday trading on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
