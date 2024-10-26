Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the September 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

TSMRF stock remained flat at $28.15 during midday trading on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

