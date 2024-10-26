Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TBXXF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,084. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.