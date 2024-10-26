Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TBXXF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,084. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About Turmalina Metals
