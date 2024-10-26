TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in October

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of TV Asahi stock remained flat at $14.02 during trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.
TV Asahi Company Profile
