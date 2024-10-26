Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.47-9.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.470-9.620 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $605.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.