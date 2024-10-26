UBS Group Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $30.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 539,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 124,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

