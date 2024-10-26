Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 35,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 175.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.30. 2,952,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

