Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $252.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $255.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Shares of UNP opened at $230.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

