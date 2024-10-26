Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,261. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after buying an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

