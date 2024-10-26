United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

