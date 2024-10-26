United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

