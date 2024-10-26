Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $40.32 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.62%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.