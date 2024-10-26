Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE UHT opened at $40.32 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.62%.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
