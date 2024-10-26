Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $219.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.46.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $21.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average is $200.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.