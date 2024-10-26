UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.80. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 6,937 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

