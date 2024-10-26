Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Value Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Value Line Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ VALU opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. Value Line has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 54.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

