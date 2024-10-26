VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.51. 1,003 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.59.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.
