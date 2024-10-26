VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.51. 1,003 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF ( BATS:MBBB Free Report ) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 81.75% of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

