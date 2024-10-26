VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 5,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.70.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.